RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Apples and cinnamon are a well known flavorful pair. Naturally, we thought adding a touch of THC would make our taste buds happy. Sure enough, we were right. Steam up some cider and snack on these Fremont Freaks for a fantastic dessert. 10mg THC per bag
Be the first to review this product.