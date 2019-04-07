seattlestarvingartist
on April 7th, 2019
I really like these chips! Homemade style and a very strong garlic flavor. 10mg thc gives it a mild kick an hour later but it is very mild. I really recommend these chips!
You have been waiting for a high quality artisan potato chip on the cannabis market, well here you are. Lori's potato chips set the bar for the emerging savory edible market. Lori's sweet potato chips excite the palate with a delicious garlic and salt combo. As with all Craft Elixirs products, Lori's sweet potato chips are organic, vegan, and gluten free.
