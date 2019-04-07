 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Lori's Potato Chips - 10mg (Singe Piece)

Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Lori's Potato Chips - 10mg (Singe Piece)

by Craft Elixirs

You have been waiting for a high quality artisan potato chip on the cannabis market, well here you are. Lori's potato chips set the bar for the emerging savory edible market. Lori's sea salt & cracked pepper potato chips excite the palate with a delicious, classic flavor profile executed to perfection. As with all Craft Elixirs products, Lori's potato chips are organic, vegan, and gluten free.

seattlestarvingartist

Tasty "homemade" style chip. Really nice flavor. I enjoyed the mild (very mild) couch lock an hour later. (10mg thc)

About this brand

Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.