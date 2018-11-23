 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Seattle Simple Syrup 60mg

by Craft Elixirs

Seattle Simple Syrup 60mg

About this product

A basic Simple syrup, Craft Elixirs Seattle Simple syrup can be used to enjoy the effects of our infused syrups without added flavor. Our syrups can be used for baking or flavoring, add to coffee, tea, or even sweeten your oatmeal.

2 customer reviews

draym65

A small sip sets me up for 4 to 5 hours, totally in tune with the day and varied events/experiences.

The.Avid.Dabber

Love how easy to dose this simple syrup is. I use it in drinks mostly. I love it in my morning coffee!

About this brand

Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.