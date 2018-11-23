Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
A basic Simple syrup, Craft Elixirs Seattle Simple syrup can be used to enjoy the effects of our infused syrups without added flavor. Our syrups can be used for baking or flavoring, add to coffee, tea, or even sweeten your oatmeal.
on November 23rd, 2018
A small sip sets me up for 4 to 5 hours, totally in tune with the day and varied events/experiences.
on April 5th, 2017
Love how easy to dose this simple syrup is. I use it in drinks mostly. I love it in my morning coffee!