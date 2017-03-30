Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
What is the mystery of the Green Dragon? Dragons captivate our imaginary mythical history. Craft Elixirs' Verdita Dragon also means Green Dragon. From far east Asia, many moons ago, a tincture of cannabis was made by soaking the flowers, leaves and stems in alcohol. The chlorophyll from the plant made the liquid green. Our Verdita Dragon can fly and delivers powerful heat. The euphoric effects will enchant your inner Green Dragon.
on March 30th, 2017
This has replaced margaritas for me. "What?!" exclaims everyone reading. "Yes," I reply. This summer, grab some and throw it in with sprite and lime or whatever a margarita is made of and mix it in. As the other reviewer said it does have a kick to it, but masochists unite, this stuff is great. Very mellow, relaxed, and smiley high.
on March 29th, 2017
Just tried a little bit of this when a friend mixed up a capful in a mocktail of ginger ale and lime, and the taste was great, but way too spicy for my sensitive taste buds. However, if you're a spicier person than me, I bet it would be great in a cannabis-infused salsa or a fajita stirfry!