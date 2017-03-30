 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Verdita Dragon Pineapple Lime Jalapeno Syrup - 10mg (100mL)

Verdita Dragon Pineapple Lime Jalapeno Syrup - 10mg (100mL)

by Craft Elixirs

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Craft Elixirs Edibles Beverages Verdita Dragon Pineapple Lime Jalapeno Syrup - 10mg (100mL)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

What is the mystery of the Green Dragon? Dragons captivate our imaginary mythical history. Craft Elixirs' Verdita Dragon also means Green Dragon. From far east Asia, many moons ago, a tincture of cannabis was made by soaking the flowers, leaves and stems in alcohol. The chlorophyll from the plant made the liquid green. Our Verdita Dragon can fly and delivers powerful heat. The euphoric effects will enchant your inner Green Dragon.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

MuckRack

This has replaced margaritas for me. "What?!" exclaims everyone reading. "Yes," I reply. This summer, grab some and throw it in with sprite and lime or whatever a margarita is made of and mix it in. As the other reviewer said it does have a kick to it, but masochists unite, this stuff is great. Very mellow, relaxed, and smiley high.

skylitlisa

Just tried a little bit of this when a friend mixed up a capful in a mocktail of ginger ale and lime, and the taste was great, but way too spicy for my sensitive taste buds. However, if you're a spicier person than me, I bet it would be great in a cannabis-infused salsa or a fajita stirfry!

About this brand

Craft Elixirs Logo
Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.