by Crafted Extracts

$49.99MSRP

About this product

High bursts of Tangy Toasted Blueberry, creating one of the world’s all-time greatest indicas. Enjoy the legendary deep-dive into calmness, and pure Blueberry Bliss.

About this strain

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Crafted Extracts solvent free oil cartridges are a premium product like created with sustainability, and awareness. Our materials are responsibly sourced and crafted with care. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. We use a hand-crafted, specially formulated oil to maintain a perfect level of THC to terpene levels. We are dedicated to developing superior products, we have a strict quality assurance process, to make sure the product is consistent and safe. We stand behind the quality of our products and ensure you will always the getting the cleanest oil possible.