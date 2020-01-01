Crafted Extracts solvent free oil cartridges are a premium product like created with sustainability, and awareness. Our materials are responsibly sourced and crafted with care. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. We use a hand-crafted, specially formulated oil to maintain a perfect level of THC to terpene levels. We are dedicated to developing superior products, we have a strict quality assurance process, to make sure the product is consistent and safe. We stand behind the quality of our products and ensure you will always the getting the cleanest oil possible.