Crafted Cannabis Co. - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

by Crafted Extracts

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Gorilla Glue #4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Gorilla Glue #4.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

About this brand

Crafted Extracts solvent free oil cartridges are a premium product like created with sustainability, and awareness. Our materials are responsibly sourced and crafted with care. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. We use a hand-crafted, specially formulated oil to maintain a perfect level of THC to terpene levels. We are dedicated to developing superior products, we have a strict quality assurance process, to make sure the product is consistent and safe. We stand behind the quality of our products and ensure you will always the getting the cleanest oil possible.