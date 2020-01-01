 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Crafted Cannabis Co. - Pink Champagne

Crafted Cannabis Co. - Pink Champagne

by Crafted Extracts

$49.99MSRP

The flavor profile modeled after some of the finest Roses in the world the NOSE :Rounded yet delicate aromas of red fruits (red currants, raspberries and pomegranate) combine with blood orange and grapefruit. This is followed by hints of nuts, brioche, honey and caramel. PALATE: The attack is lively and fresh, yet rounded. The palate is intense, generous and powerful, yet delicate, with purity of fruit, great finesse and a long, lingering finish.

Crafted Extracts solvent free oil cartridges are a premium product like created with sustainability, and awareness. Our materials are responsibly sourced and crafted with care. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. We use a hand-crafted, specially formulated oil to maintain a perfect level of THC to terpene levels. We are dedicated to developing superior products, we have a strict quality assurance process, to make sure the product is consistent and safe. We stand behind the quality of our products and ensure you will always the getting the cleanest oil possible.