by Crazy-Times-Gifts

$19.99MSRP

About this product

The beautiful embroidered hat has the bold United States of Cannabis logo on the front and the flag logo on the side. This is a go anywhere cap that will let everyone know you are cool and laid back. Worn with the brim front or back you will always be in style. The cap is adjustable and will fit all except those with a swelled head.

About this brand

Crazy-Times-Gifts Logo
Novelty items and gifts inspired by the cannabis culture. All are invited and everyone is welcome.