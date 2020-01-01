About this product

This great 15 oz coffee mug will put you in the mood to face the day. As you think about your day ahead just sip and think about how relaxed we all our in the United States of Cannabis. Tune out the harsh and remember to take care of yourself and those around you. The black outer with the cool green inner make this unique mug a fun way to have your coffee or tea. Everyone will know you are a true patriot of the United States of Cannabis.