About this product

If you need to make a trip to the dispensary or your own little plot, be sure and take your travel tumbler with your hot coffee or tea so you stay alert on your important errand. 16 OZ. DOUBLE WALL INSULATED TUMBLER; BLACK BODY WITH BOLD COLOR METALLIC PANEL; STAINLESS LID WITH SLIDE LOCK PREVENTS SPILLS; NON-SLIP BOTTOM. NOT MICROWAVE OR DISHWASHER SAFE.