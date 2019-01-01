 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Double Dream

Double Dream

by Creekside Cannabis

Write a review
Creekside Cannabis Cannabis Flower Double Dream

About this product

Double Dream by Creekside Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Double Dream

Double Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

About this brand

Creekside Cannabis Logo
We are planting the seeds for a good time in the foothills of the Cascades as a premium cannabis producer/processor with a sophisticated indoor growing facility. We have 10,000 square feet of climate controlled indoor growing space. We believe in sustainability, quality, locality and that the steps we take to produce a premium cannabis product are also ultimately good for the environment and our community. Creekside Cannabis was designed to be at the highest end of the quality spectrum and to be synonymous with unwavering consistency in our strains. We have taken great pride and care in developing our brand, including finding the best grower and creating a leading, state of the art production facility.