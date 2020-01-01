We are planting the seeds for a good time in the foothills of the Cascades as a premium cannabis producer/processor with a sophisticated indoor growing facility. We have 10,000 square feet of climate controlled indoor growing space. We believe in sustainability, quality, locality and that the steps we take to produce a premium cannabis product are also ultimately good for the environment and our community. Creekside Cannabis was designed to be at the highest end of the quality spectrum and to be synonymous with unwavering consistency in our strains. We have taken great pride and care in developing our brand, including finding the best grower and creating a leading, state of the art production facility.