Indica

Black Mamba

by Crescent Cannabis

Crescent Cannabis Cannabis Flower Black Mamba

Black Mamba

Black Mamba
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Mamba is an indica marijuana strain and is thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina. This strain features dark green and dense nugs that have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. Black Mamba is believed to be named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage.

