707 Headband CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
About this strain
707 Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most users feeling “heady” and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.