707 Headband Live Resin Sugar 0.5g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Concentrates Solvent 707 Headband Live Resin Sugar 0.5g

About this product

707 Headband Live Resin Sugar 0.5g by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this strain

707 Headband

707 Headband
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most users feeling “heady” and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.