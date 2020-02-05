Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Alien Bubba by Cresco Cannabis
on February 5th, 2020
Haven't tried this in flower form, but recently tried as live resin, and budder. Absolutely amazing fruity/floral smell and taste. This has become my new favorite strand for night time. Knocks you on your butt and helps with sleepy time.
Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.