Alien Bubba Indica Live Sauce 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Alien Bubba Indica Live Sauce 0.5g

About this product

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric Flavor: Earthy, Sweet Lineage: Bubba Kush, Alien Skunk Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, linalool Alien Bubba offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

About this strain

Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.   

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.