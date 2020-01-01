Texas Butter Shatter 1g
by Cresco Labs
1 gram
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric Flavor: Earthy, Sweet Lineage: Bubba Kush, Alien Skunk Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, linalool Alien Bubba offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.