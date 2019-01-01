Alien Bubba Wax
by Cresco by Cresco LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Alien Bubba Wax by Cresco by Cresco Labs
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Alien Bubba
Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.