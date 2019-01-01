 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alien Bubba Wax

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Solvent Alien Bubba Wax

About this product

Alien Bubba Wax by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this strain

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.   

About this brand

Cresco by Cresco Labs Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.