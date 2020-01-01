 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Angel Crasher Indica Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Angel Crasher Indica Flower 3.5g

About this product

Rotated sesaonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric Flavor: Earthy, Citrus Lineage: Hell's Angels OG, Wedding Crasher Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Like its Wedding Crasher parent, Angel Crasher has an herbal, sweet flavor, plus some hints of citrus. Following its full flavor, people tend to describe this strain as a perfect counterpart to a pleasant end to the day, cushioning the evening with a relaxing euphoria before you hit the pillow (or the couch). *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.