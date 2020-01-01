White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rotated sesaonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric Flavor: Earthy, Citrus Lineage: Hell's Angels OG, Wedding Crasher Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Like its Wedding Crasher parent, Angel Crasher has an herbal, sweet flavor, plus some hints of citrus. Following its full flavor, people tend to describe this strain as a perfect counterpart to a pleasant end to the day, cushioning the evening with a relaxing euphoria before you hit the pillow (or the couch). *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
