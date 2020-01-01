 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Apple Rock Candy Hybrid Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Apple Rock Candy Hybrid Flower 3.5g

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Reported Effects: Balanced, Relaxed Flavor: Cinnamon, Floral Lineage: Alien Rock Candy, Sour Apple IBL Prevalent Terpenes: nerolidol, myrcene A cross between Alien Rock Candy and Sour Apple from Alien Genetics, Apple Rock Candy packs cinnamon and floral notes with a calm, balanced cerebral and physical calming effect. Apple Rock Candy is a great daytime or evening hybrid for someone who likes relaxing strains without the heavy indica sedative effect. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.