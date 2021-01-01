 Loading…

Banana Pudding Flower 3.5g

by Cresco

Cresco Cannabis Flower Banana Pudding Flower 3.5g

About this product

Another offspring of Banana OG and Runtz, this new sativa strain from Cresco Cannabis will leave you relaxed with a nice heady feeling. These frosty dark green nugs have top terpenes such as Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. Musky, Herbal, and Spicy initial notes lead into earthy, sweet, and citrus flavors. Banana Pudding can be great for anytime use with its unique flavor and aroma profiles. Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene Flavor: Herbal, Sweet, Peppery Reported Effects: Heady, Relaxing, Calming Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

About this brand

Cresco Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

