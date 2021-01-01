About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. This hybrid strain is one capable of taking you to your happy place, a euphoric ‘put your feet up’ and relax type happy place. The sweet hints of fruity and herbal notes are sure to make for a sweet time. This Arizona flower is perfect for a refreshing end to your day.