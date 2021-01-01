 Loading…

Berry Stomper Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco Cannabis

Berry Stomper is a potent, well rounded strain known for its happy, enjoyable effects. Many describe the aroma and flavor as fruitiness meeting diesel. The Kushberry lineage delivers Blueberry and OG Kush from LA combined with citrus notes from Lemon Glue Stomper. Consumers can expect a relaxed, cheerful feeling with mild to strong pain relief. Appetite stimulation is also reported. 500mg pure Refresh Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

