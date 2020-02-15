SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Bio Jesus Disposable Vape 0.25g by Cresco Cannabis
on February 15th, 2020
Good pain relief. A little sleepy
on January 4th, 2020
This shit is great 😂 got it from sunnyside dispensary in Chicago and it’s 🔥
on October 1st, 2019
Bio Jesus is one of my go to vapes for night time relaxation and prepare for bed. I love Cresco’s disposable vapes. Easy to carry in a pocket or purse. The only negative is it is still difficult to determine when you’re out of juice.
Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.