 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Bio Jesus Disposable Vape 0.25g

Bio Jesus Disposable Vape 0.25g

by Cresco Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Cresco Cannabis Vaping Vape Pens Bio Jesus Disposable Vape 0.25g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bio Jesus Disposable Vape 0.25g by Cresco Cannabis

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

Pastorblunt

This shit is great 😂 got it from sunnyside dispensary in Chicago and it’s 🔥

ImLas

Bio Jesus is one of my go to vapes for night time relaxation and prepare for bed. I love Cresco’s disposable vapes. Easy to carry in a pocket or purse. The only negative is it is still difficult to determine when you’re out of juice.

About this strain

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.