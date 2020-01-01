 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar. Available Package Sizes: • 1 GRAM Available Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Strains: - 707 Headband - Alien Bubba - Bio Jesus - Cherry AK - Chunky Diesel - Clementine - Cresco Cookies - DJ Flo - Durban Poison - Dream Walker - Granddaddy Purple - Island Sweet Skunk - Katsu Bubba Kush - Kosher Tangie - 24K - Kubbie Kush - Keystone Kush - Lime Skunk - OG 18 - Orange Soda - Outer Space - Pineapple Express - Sojay Haze - Strawberry Banana **Strain availability dependent on State**

About this strain

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.

About this brand

Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.