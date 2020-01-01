 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bio Jesus Pre-Rolls 4-pack

Bio Jesus Pre-Rolls 4-pack

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Bio Jesus Pre-Rolls 4-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bio Jesus Pre-Rolls 4-pack by Cresco Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.