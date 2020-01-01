 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Bio Jesus Shake

Bio Jesus Shake

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Shake Bio Jesus Shake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bio Jesus Shake by Cresco Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.