Blueberry Shake

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Shake Blueberry Shake

Shake Smaller buds ground and sieved for consistency. Smoke it, roll it or vape it, for an unparalleled experience.

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.