 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Blueberry Space Cake Shake

Blueberry Space Cake Shake

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Shake Blueberry Space Cake Shake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Shake Smaller buds ground and sieved for consistency. Smoke it, roll it or vape it, for an unparalleled experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Space Cake

Blueberry Space Cake

Blueberry Space Cake by Cresco Labs is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness. 

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.