 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Bordello Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

Bordello Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Bordello Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Bordello Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bordello is an indica-dominant strain that hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. This cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted. Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene Flavor: Berry, Cheese Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review