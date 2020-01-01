This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.

The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!