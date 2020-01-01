 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  Cataract Kush Live Shatter

Cataract Kush Live Shatter

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

A translucent, glass-like concentrate that shatters when tapped on a hard surface.

About this strain

Cataract Kush

Cataract Kush

This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.

The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.