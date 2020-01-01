 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry AK-47 Sativa Live Sauce 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Happy, Euphoric Flavor: Sweet, Berry Lineage: AK-47 (Cresco cut) Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, humelene Kick your day into high gear with Cherry AK. This strain makes no apologies: pungent cherry and woody aromas precede a rapid onset of uplift and euphoria. People report delighting in the cherry notes before enjoying strong pain relief and a balanced heady/body buzz. Cherry AK is the perfect way to spend the weekend. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

About this strain

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.