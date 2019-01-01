 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Cherry AK Concentrate

Cherry AK Concentrate

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cherry AK Concentrate

About this product

Cherry AK Concentrate by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this strain

Cherry AK-47

Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This marijuana strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple characteristics and cherry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. The buds have gold coloring with lime-green leaves layered with trichome heads. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 "creeps" up from a cerebral effect to a complete body sensation. 

About this brand

Cresco by Cresco Labs
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.