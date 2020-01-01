About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This hybrid blend crosses Cherry AK with Apple Gelato, creating a sweet and fruity flavor profile that could leave you with a nice heady buzz. This strain can help you relax without heavy indica sedative effects.