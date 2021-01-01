Chocolate Oranges Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg
About this product
Getting its name from its orange chocolate aroma, Chocolate Oranges is a heavy indica strain known for its potent punch of sleepiness and relaxation. Opening a jar of this flower is like peeling back the layers of a chocolate covered orange. 500mg pure Rest Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
