Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Chunky Diesel by Cresco Cannabis
on January 31st, 2020
I would have to say I'm not to fond of the taste but it is a substance that is particularly as my budtender said lower quality then some high potency strains but none the less I Am Thankful I got to try this strain 😂😁
on October 11th, 2019
Sweet taste with a earthy after taste. Doesn't give cotton mouth.
Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.