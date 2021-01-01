 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. Chunky Diesel Hybrid LLR Cart 1g
Hybrid

Chunky Diesel Hybrid LLR Cart 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Apparel Hats Chunky Diesel Hybrid LLR Cart 1g
Cresco Cannabis Apparel Hats Chunky Diesel Hybrid LLR Cart 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Chunky Diesel's purple tinted, oversized, trichome-covered buds deliver a clear energetic effect perfect for patients looking to enhance both the productivity and pleasantness of their day. This strain has a calming and relaxing effect without inducing heavy fatigue.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

About this strain

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review