Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Chunky Diesel's purple tinted, oversized, trichome-covered buds deliver a clear energetic effect perfect for patients looking to enhance both the productivity and pleasantness of their day. This strain has a calming and relaxing effect without inducing heavy fatigue.
Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.
