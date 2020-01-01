 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Chunky Diesel Shake

Chunky Diesel Shake

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Shake Chunky Diesel Shake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chunky Diesel Shake by Cresco Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.