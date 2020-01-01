 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Clementine Popcorn

by Cresco Cannabis

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.