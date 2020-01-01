 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Clementine Sativa Live Sugar 0.5g

Clementine Sativa Live Sugar 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Clementine Sativa Live Sugar 0.5g

About this product

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting Flavor: Citrus, Earthy Lineage: Lemon Skunk, Tangie Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene Known for its pungent citrus aroma that fills the room and peppers your taste buds, Clementine is certainly true to its name. This sativa strain is a favorite of wake and bakers who love to start their morning with fresh citrus in their bud and their bowl. This strain has been a particular favorite as a liquid live resin, where its clementine flavor really explodes. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

About this strain

Clementine

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.