About this product

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting Flavor: Citrus, Earthy Lineage: Lemon Skunk, Tangie Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene Known for its pungent citrus aroma that fills the room and peppers your taste buds, Clementine is certainly true to its name. This sativa strain is a favorite of wake and bakers who love to start their morning with fresh citrus in their bud and their bowl. This strain has been a particular favorite as a liquid live resin, where its clementine flavor really explodes. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.