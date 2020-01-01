 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cough OG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Cough OG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Cough OG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cough OG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The Cough

The Cough

The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.