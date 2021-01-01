About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Cresco Cookies is perfect for patients seeking a relaxing effect that doesn’t cause anxiety or paranoia. Its dense, trichome coated buds exude classic notes of OG pine and a touch of added sweetness from its Durban lineage. As a true hybrid, this strain calms the mind and relaxes the body in perfect balance.