 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. Critical Purple Kush Indica LLR Cart 1g
Hybrid

Critical Purple Kush Indica LLR Cart 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Apparel Hats Critical Purple Kush Indica LLR Cart 1g
Cresco Cannabis Apparel Hats Critical Purple Kush Indica LLR Cart 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

About this strain

Critical Purple Kush

Critical Purple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Put together by Advanced Seeds, Critical Purple Kush crosses Critical with Purple OG. Plants grow small and compact, and the flavor profile offers hints of coffee, spices, and woody aromas in combination with a sweet fruity boost. Critical Purple Kush is a must-try for any terp lovers that want potent effects and a smooth, long-lasting high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review