  Critical Purple Kush Live Shatter

Critical Purple Kush Live Shatter

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Critical Purple Kush Live Shatter

Critical Purple Kush Live Shatter by Cresco Cannabis

Critical Purple Kush

Critical Purple Kush

Critical Purple Kush

Put together by Advanced Seeds, Critical Purple Kush crosses Critical with Purple OG. Plants grow small and compact, and the flavor profile offers hints of coffee, spices, and woody aromas in combination with a sweet fruity boost. Critical Purple Kush is a must-try for any terp lovers that want potent effects and a smooth, long-lasting high.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.