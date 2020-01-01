 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Diamonds and Gold OG Hybrid Live Sauce 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Soothing Flavor: Gas, Sour Lineage: Diamond OG, Acapulco Gold Prevalent Terpenes: linalool, myrcene Among the crown jewels of Cresco’s genetic library, Diamonds & Golddelivers a crystal-clear euphoria intricately intertwined with a deeply soothing physical analgesia. Its dense buds are adorned with a wealth of trichomes, emanating a sharp, sour aroma reminiscent of gasoline and soured limes. A true gem of a strain, Diamonds & Gold is the perfect accompaniment to buff out the day and keep you shining on *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.