About this product

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Soothing Flavor: Gas, Sour Lineage: Diamond OG, Acapulco Gold Prevalent Terpenes: linalool, myrcene Among the crown jewels of Cresco’s genetic library, Diamonds & Golddelivers a crystal-clear euphoria intricately intertwined with a deeply soothing physical analgesia. Its dense buds are adorned with a wealth of trichomes, emanating a sharp, sour aroma reminiscent of gasoline and soured limes. A true gem of a strain, Diamonds & Gold is the perfect accompaniment to buff out the day and keep you shining on *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.