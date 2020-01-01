About this product

Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower. Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Soothing Flavor: Gas, Sour Lineage: Diamond OG, Acapulco Gold Prevalent Terpenes: linalool, myrcene Among the crown jewels of Cresco’s genetic library, Diamonds & Golddelivers a crystal-clear euphoria intricately intertwined with a deeply soothing physical analgesia. Its dense buds are adorned with a wealth of trichomes, emanating a sharp, sour aroma reminiscent of gasoline and soured limes. A true gem of a strain, Diamonds & Gold is the perfect accompaniment to buff out the day and keep you shining on *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.