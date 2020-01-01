 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Durban Poison Pre-Roll 1g

Durban Poison Pre-Roll 1g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Pre-Rolls Rolled with premium flower and consistently packed for an even burn. Pre-rolls are available in a variety of sizes including classic and shorties.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.